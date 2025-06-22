Puri (Odisha) [India], June 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday conducted a review meeting at the Town Hall of Puri Municipality regarding the preparations for the upcoming Rath Yatra scheduled to begin on June 27. He stated that the administration is fully prepared to conduct the Rath Yatra smoothly.

Majhi said, "We held a meeting today to ensure efficient preparations for the Rath Yatra. The final review meeting is over. Today was the final meeting on security review. We discussed everything in detail. We are taking various steps for security in view of the incidents that happen every year. We deployed coast guards at sea, called in security forces. We have taken several steps to control traffic. AI camera and drone camera will be used for surveillance, and helicopters will also be used if required."

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of making the Rath Yatra completely incident-free. He instructed the administration to ensure that all operations -- police deployment, traffic control, fire safety measures, etc. -- are properly managed so that devotees can participate in the Yatra in an orderly and disciplined manner.

Considering the recent outbreak of diarrhoea in some districts in the State, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for the Health Department and other related departments to remain vigilant until the end of the Sunabesha ritual. "It is crucial to ensure that no contaminated food or water is sold anywhere, and that safe drinking water and hygienic food are available at all locations," he said.

The CM also expressed the need for the rituals of Mahaprabhu to proceed in a timely and disciplined manner, and hoped for full cooperation from the Sevayats (temple servitors).

He remarked that the world-famous Rath Yatra is the most glorious symbol of the state's culture, with deep emotional connections for millions of people. Hence, its smooth conduct is not merely a government responsibility, but a sacred duty. He advised all officials, employees, and representatives of various non-governmental organisations to coordinate and ensure its successful management.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Jagannath Rath Yatra, scheduled to begin on June 27, with the Return Car Festival, or 'Bahuda Jatra', set to take place on July 5. (ANI)

