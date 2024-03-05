Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], March 5 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister and his father Bijayananda Patnaik on his 108th birth anniversary in Odisha legislative Assembly premises on Tuesday.

Patnaik, popularly known as Biju Patnaik, served twice as the Chief Minister of Odisha. He died on April 17, 1997.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Biju Patnaik and said his visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. "I pay homage to the legendary Biju Patnaik Ji on his birth anniversary. His visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. His contributions to our nation and his unwavering commitment to development are exemplary," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Today, on this special day, I look forward to being among the people of Odisha to inaugurate various projects in Chandikhole," the PM Modi further said in a tweet.

PM Modi is all set to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Chandikhole during his visit to the state. The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, roads, transport and highways and atomic energy. The PM is scheduled to arrive at Chandikhole in Jajpur district at around 3:30 pm and address a public gathering.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a 5-mld seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of Indian Rare Earths Ltd. He will also lay the foundation stone for the eight-laning of Chandikhole-Paradip road. It has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

The PM had last visited the state on February 3 and unveiled projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. (ANI)

