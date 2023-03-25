Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 25 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari asked for early completion of the Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur section of NH-55

In his letter, CM Patnaik stated, "I would like to draw your kind attention to the fact that Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur Section of NH-55 from 0.400 KM to 0265.000 KM to 4-lane carriageway is being carried out by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) since 2017. It is a matter of great concern that even after more than 5 years, up-gradation work is yet to be completed."

"The above section of NH-55 serves as a lifeline to millions of people of the Western Odisha. Haphazard construction activities and the miserable plight of the road causes frequent accidents leading to loss of human lives. During the last two years, as many as 399 accidents have occurred, causing 196 fatalities. There is public agitation and discontentment among the people for inordinate delay in completing the road work", Patnaik said.

The CM also added that it was worth mentioning that the concern of the State Government on this count has been communicated to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways earlier. "The progress of the project was being reviewed with the Regional Authorities of NHAI at regular intervals but no satisfactory outcome was visible", he said.

"I seek your intervention for early completion of the project which will go a long way in redressing the pending demand of the people of the State", CM Patnaik said. (ANI)

