Mumbai, March 25: The Mumbai Police on Thursday extended its preventive orders for the city till April 8 which would come into effect from March 25. Meanwhile, an official said that it was a regular preventive order issued at regular intervals. The Mumbai Police, in the order, also shared a list of exemptions in the city during the period.

Midday reported that the order has been issued by Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police. Based on the information received from various sources, it is apprehended that there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to human lives and loss of properties, the order said. Mumbai Police Issues Preventive Orders for Property Owners on Renting, Sub-Letting Properties

Keeping the above issues in mind it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives and loss of properties and to prevent any kind of riot or affray in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai. Renting a House in Mumbai? Police Issue Revised Guidelines, Eases Process To Submit Tenant's Details (Watch Video).

The police has also prohibited any procession and use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical band and bursting of crackers in any procession, starting 00.01 hours on March 25 and ending at 24.00 hours on April 8, throughout Mumbai.

Following are Exempted From Prohibitions

Marriage ceremonies and matrimonial functions, funeral assemblies and processions on the way to crematoriums/burial places. Social gathering and meeting of clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations to transact their normal business Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for academic activities. Assemblies in factories, shops, and establishments for normal trade, business and callings. Assemblies in or around courts of law and offices of the Government and local bodies in discharge of Government or Semi-Government functions.

The Mumbai police said that notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period here mentioned above any investigation or legal proceeding may be instituted, continued or enforced.

