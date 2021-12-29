Ranchi (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the work of different departments under "Mo Sarkar".

Directing the officials, Patnaik said, "Our goal is not only public satisfaction but also continuous uninterrupted service, so we all have to make changes constantly to solve people's problems."

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Telangana Govt Extend Timings for Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops Amid Omicron Spread; Check Timings.

Further, he stated that the 'Mo Sarkar' program has been going on for two years.

"At the administrative level, this change in governance has created public confidence in the government. This process has now been able to bring behavioural change among various officials and employees of the state government," he said.

Also Read | Tigress 'Sultana' Hunts Down Stray Dog in Front of Tourists in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister also expressed his satisfaction that the state government has continued its efforts to bring professional behaviour among government officials. The government officials are now treating the people more responsibly and compassionately.

Patnaik advised officials to ensure the administration work in a target-oriented atmosphere with utmost priority to the issues concerning the general public, such practices would further strengthen our intent to deliver effective governance and zero tolerance for corruption.

At present "Mo Sarkar" program includes 222 services in 24 Government departments and regular feedback is being collected from the people by the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)