Baripada (Odisha), Jul 24 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday sentenced a 60-year-old man to imprisonment for two decades for raping a five-year-old girl who is related to him.

Mayurbhanj District Special POCSO Court Judge Sumita Jena convicted Jagamahan Naik in the rape case and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik said.

The court directed the Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the minor as compensation.

Naik raped the girl when she was alone in the house in March 2021.

The elderly man was arrested after the mother of the minor lodged a complaint at the Jharpokhria Police Station.

The judgment was based on the statement of the girl and 13 witnesses and medical reports, said the public prosecutor.

