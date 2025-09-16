Angul (Odisha) [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Dhenkanal Member of the Parliament (MP) Rudra Narayan Pany, participated in the 15th Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting of the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) projects at the Collector's office premises in Odisha's Angul district on Tuesday.

Pradhan discussed with MCL and district administration officials about acquiring land in a manner that ensured people's convenience while boosting coal production.

Later, Pradhan visited the Aluminium Park in Angul and reviewed ongoing projects with the district administration and senior industrial officials.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Pradhan said, "Angul is gradually becoming an industrial hub. One million tonnes of coal production happens here. There is also a steel plant cluster in Angul. Big power plants, including that of NTPC, are also here. We have considered establishing an Aluminium Industrial Park in Angul to support the development of MSMEs and the ancillary industries. I had come here to review this project and meet all stakeholders. We have to make our youth enterprising and enable them to become employment generators."

Earlier on September 9, Union Education Minister Pradhan held a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other Odisha MPs and discussed various upcoming railway projects in the state.

While addressing a press conference, Pradhan emphasised Ashwini Vaishnaw's announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore railway projects in Odisha. The Union Minister stated that the Centre has implemented fundamental changes in Odisha's railway sector to promote development and enhance agricultural production in the state.

"Today (September 9), there was a discussion among Members of Parliament colleagues. Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji had mentioned in the previous budget about an investment of ₹1 lakh crore in Odisha. To promote development and boost the agricultural produce sector, the Government of India has made fundamental changes in the railway sector. Work is underway on various projects," Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters.

The Union Minister also stated that discussions took place to increase the railway connectivity to Odisha's Kandhamal district, which is referred to as "Kashmir of Odisha". (ANI)

