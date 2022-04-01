Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 1 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed to extend the distribution of additional five kilograms of rice per month free of cost to beneficiaries of the State Food Security Scheme for the next six months.

As per the directive, each beneficiary of the State Food Security Scheme will get an additional 5 Kg of rice from the allotment month of April 2022 to September 2022.

As many as 8.09 lakh beneficiaries will continue to be covered under the State Food Security Scheme, the Chief Minister said in an official statement.

For this purpose, a total of 24,270 tonnes of rice will be supplied from the State pool with an expenditure of Rs 91.70 crore from the State's own fund. This will facilitate beneficiaries enrolled in the scheme to remain at par with beneficiaries under National Food Security Act.

It is worth mentioning that the benefit of 5 kg of free rice was earlier extended for the beneficiaries under this scheme from December 2021 to March 2022. (ANI)

