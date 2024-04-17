Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], April 17 (ANI): Odisha's Mayurbhanj Collector, District Magistrate and Chief Election Officer, Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, informed about the arrangements for physically disabled, senior citizens, and also informed about conducting the SVEEP activities for tribal population and areas where there is no network coverage.

Speaking to ANI, Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde said, "What we are doing is, especially for the tribal population, we are doing systemic SVEEP activities, in areas where there is no network coverage. We have already started it and we are getting a good response"

Systematic Voter's Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is an initiative of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy and reaches out through different modes to educate citizens, electors, and voters about the electoral process to raise their awareness.

For the comfort of senior citizens and physically disabled ones, the DM informed that the authorities have initiated the distribution of forms for them and it will be ensured that their vote is recorded through postal ballot. "For senior citizens who are above 85 years of age and the PWD, will not be able to come to the voting booth, we have already started the distribution of forms for them and whoever opts for the home voting will be ensuring that their vote is recorded through a postal ballot at home."

Shinde also shared information about the completion of randomization of the EVMs. "We have already completed the first randomization of the EVMs and now the EVMs are with the concerned returning officers of the assembly constituencies. Our one assembly constituency, Karanjia, will be going to the elections on 25 May. All other eight constituencies will be going to elections on 1 June. We have around 2,370 polling stations, including two auxiliary polling stations."

Talking about the facilities, Mayurbhanj DM also said that polling booths are equipped with all the minimum facilities like drinking water, toilets, ramps, and electricity.

The Collector also made an appeal to the people to cast their vote and said that this time, their focus is on the 18+ youngsters who will be casting their vote for the first time. "This year, we are targeting 80% of the voting... We are also focusing on the population of 18+ youngsters who will be voting for the first time. We are telling them to vote this time and we are hopeful of reaching the 80% voting benchmark this year."

Lok Sabha elections in the state will take place on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

