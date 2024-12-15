Jamshedpur, Dec 15 (PTI) The responsibilities of Journalism are not limited to dissipating news but also to making people aware of their rights, besides guiding society, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das said here on Sunday.

Journalists are considered strong sentinel of society and should discharge their responsibilities fearlessly to bring in constructive changes, said Das, a former Jharkhand chief minister.

He was speaking to media persons at the Kolhan division-level felicitation of journalists, including the family members of those who died, in the course of service, organised by the Press Club of Jamshedpur on its 18th foundation day function.

"Journalism has a crucial role in the establishment of democracy as it would not only bring transparency in government but also strengthen the voice of the masses," he said.

In the era of development and progress, Das stressed the need for the dissipation of information with facts and sharing ideas for the betterment of society, particularly regarding issues related to government and the public.

Despite the evolution that was witnessed in electronic and digital media, the importance of print media continues to increase, he opined stating that the biggest weapon of a journalist or a media house is to be judicious in judging what the readers want to read and topics they wish to discuss next day. A journalist or a media establishment with such foresight will be successful, Das said.

"The responsibility of the media is to cross check the facts as filing sensational news stories based on hearsay may mislead society," he said.

Due to independent, fair and fearless journalism, the country made its due place. Journalists should not hesitate to criticise when required but should not violate decorum, Das said, claiming his media-friendly approach had helped him reach the position where he is today.

Recalling his efforts to ensure the welfare of the journalist fraternity during his tenure as chief minister of Jharkhand, Das regretted that his government had undertaken many initiatives such as housing schemes, medical facilities and pensions for journalists but those could not be implemented owing to the change of government.

Das urged the present dispensation in Jharkhand to implement the welfare schemes for journalists of his government which remained incomplete.

The president of the Press Club of Jamshedpur Sanjeev Bhardwaj said among others, family members of 17 journalists, who had died or were killed while discharging their duties in Kolhan division comprising East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts, were felicitated on the occasion.

