Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 23 (ANI): Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, Odisha on Thursday asked the district collectors to keep a close watch on onion price and stocking by hoarders to ensure its availability at a reasonable price to the people.

In a letter to district collectors, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Secretary VV Yadav stated that "The rising trend of prices of onion is a cause of concern for the common man, this is due to the loss of crop in the procuring states, as our state is dependent on imports of onion from these states."

"Although it is a national phenomenon unscrupulous traders may resort to high profiteering and sell onion at an exorbitant price," Yadav added.

He has asked the collectors to monitor the price and frequently inspect both the wholesale and retail business premises by utilising the field functionaries to ensure availability of onion at reasonable price to needy consumers. (ANI)

