Sambalpur (Odisha), Apr 16 (PTI) The Odisha Police claimed to have busted an illegal firearms manufacturing unit in Sambalpur on Tuesday and arrested three persons.

Twenty-two rifles were also seized by police during a raid on the unit, an officer said.

“A special team of police conducted the raid and recovered 21 single-barrel rifles and one double-barrel rifle, and apprehended three persons,” Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo told reporters here.

The operation was conducted following a tip-off, police said.

