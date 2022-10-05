Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,34,593 on Wednesday as 68 more people, including nine children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 67 infections and two fatalities on Tuesday.

The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 9,198.

Odisha now has 943 active cases, while 13,24,399 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 169 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The state tested 7,459 samples for coronavirus since Tuesday at a daily positivity rate of 0.91 per cent.

