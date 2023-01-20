Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 20 (ANI): The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) in Bhubaneswar's Odisha on Thursday formed the largest Human Red Ribbon Chain in the Kalinga stadium to raise awareness regarding the disease.

The awareness programme was organised by the Odisha State AIDS Control Society, Health & Family Welfare Department of the Odisha government under the leadership of NACO in coordination with the Department of Sports & Youth Services & Hockey India.

As per an official statement, the spectators in the gallery included 4,800 students from various schools, Red Ribbon Club members from colleges, people from the community, and participants from the Mission Shakti Department.

"As per the recent evidences under the National AIDS Control Programme, Odisha continues to have a low HIV prevalence in the state with an adult prevalence of 0.14% and an estimated 52,108 people living with HIV (PLHIV). However, only half of the people living with HIV in the state are on the Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART)," the official statement read.

It further added that in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3.3 of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, awareness generation activities are being strengthened among the general public as well as the High-Risk Groups in Odisha about the services offered under the umbrella of the National AIDS Control Programme.

The chain was formed during Malaysia vs New Zealand match at 1 pm and the Netherlands vs Chile match at 3 pm.

Besides the formation of 'largest human red ribbon chain' in the gallery, Audio Visual materials were scrolled to disseminate the messages related to HIV/AIDS and the National AIDS Toll Free helpline - 1097.

This event created a massive impact among 25,000 plus spectators inside the stadium and millions of virtual audiences around the globe through television and Over The Top (OTT) platforms. (ANI)

