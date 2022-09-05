Jajpur (Odisha), Sep 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has died and three others have been critically injured after being electrocuted during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Phuladi village in Dharmasala Police Station area on Sunday night when a DJ set used in the procession came in contact with a high-voltage electric wire.

Four people standing near the DJ set were critically injured after being electrocuted and were taken to Dharmasala community health centre, where one of them, identified as Subhankar Ojha, died.

The remaining three injured persons were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

