Khurda, Nov 29 (PTI) Brown sugar and ganja worth Rs 9 crore were destroyed by the Odisha Police on Tuesday, officials said.

The drugs -- 8.74 kg of brown sugar and 217.4 kg of ganja -- were destroyed at a designated incinerator in Tangiapada in Khurda, they said.

Also Read | Bestiality Horror in Karnataka: Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Unnatural Sex With Cow in Kodagu District.

The drugs were seized in seven different cases, police said in a statement.

As the trial of narcotics cases takes time, seized drugs remain stocked at police stations and court, exposed to all kinds of vulnerabilities, it said.

Also Read | Tata Group To Merge Vistara With Air India; Singapore Airlines To Hold 25.1% Stake in Merged Entity.

Accordingly, the drugs were destroyed in presence of officers of the State Forensic Science laboratory and members of the State Pollution Control Board, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)