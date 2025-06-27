Puri (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): Preparations for the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, set to commence on Friday in Puri, are in their final stages, with elaborate arrangements in place for the grand festival.

District Magistrate Siddharth Swain and Superintendent of Police Vineet Agarwal provided updates on the planning underway to ensure a smooth and secure event.

Officials stated that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Yatra.

Puri DM Siddharth Swain stated, "The three chariots have been brought to their designated place for their Gundicha Yatra tomorrow. The preparations are in the final stage. The rituals inside the temple are also underway in their sequence. Elaborate security arrangements have been made. NSG is also present here."

"Today, all the devotees had the Navajeevan Darshan. Tomorrow, Mahaprabhu's Rath Yatra will take place. Devotees in huge numbers will gather in Puri tomorrow. Police have made adequate preparations. All measures for public safety, crowd management and public convenience have been taken. Traffic facilitation has been taken care of. Central agencies have also assisted... The Rath Yatra will be conducted smoothly. Our surveillance teams will remain present at the integrated control room. We also have anti-drone teams. They took down three drones today. Except for the friendly drones, action will be taken against any other drone movement," Puri SP Vineet Agarwal added.

The temple town of Puri is all set to witness the Jagannath Rath Yatra, 2025, that commences today.

During the festival, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities--Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra--to Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath temple.

The Rath Yatra ceremony is expected to attract a large crowd, making traffic management a key issue. (ANI)

