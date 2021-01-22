Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,34,020 on Friday as 154 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 1,903 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Sambalpur district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 19, followed by Sundargarh and Puri at 18 each.

Nine districts - Deogarh, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Rayagada - did not register any new case since Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state intensified the ongoing inoculation drive by setting a target of administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all frontline workers by January 25.

A total of 1,13,623 frontline workers received the jabs in the state since the launch of the nationwide vaccination programme on January 16, Health and Family Welfare director Bijay Panigrahi said.

The department will receive another consignment of 1,49,760 doses of 'Covaxin' soon, he said.

Panigrahi said the vaccination programme will be conducted at Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres on three days a week -Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

However, the drive will be carried out at the government and private medical colleges and hospitals every day except holidays.

Odisha now has 1,519 active cases, while 3,30,545 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Of the 1,903 fatalities reported in the state, Khurda district accounted for 334, followed by Ganjam (248), Sundargarh (171), Cuttack (141) and Puri (117).

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to the comorbidities, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 75 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 23,934 on Thursday, and the positivity rate stands at 4.45 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)