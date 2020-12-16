Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (PTI) Odisha reported 407 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 3,24,796, a Health Department official said.

Five more deaths raised the toll to 1,820, he said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2020: From Apple Watch Series 6 to Fitbit Versa 3, Here Are the Top 5 Wearable Gadgets of the Year.

Of the new cases, 236 were reported from different quarantine centres.

Sundergarh recorded the highest 62 new cases, followed by Angul (60) and Khurda (46).

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt Directs Seven Technical Institutions to Establish Incubators.

Four districts -- Deogarh, Nabarangpur, Subarnapur and Rayagada -- did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, he said.

Khurda, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, has so far reported 52,224 COVID-19 cases, followed by Cuttack (28,428) and Ganjam (21,748), the official said.

The latest deaths were reported from Angul, Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack and Sundergarh.

There are 3,073 active cases in the state at present, while 3,19,850 patients have recovered.

The state has so far tested 64.68 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 31,592 on Tuesday.

Odisha's positivity rate stands at 5.02 per cent. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)