Bhubaneswar, Apr 30 (PTI) At a time when various states are facing a shortage of oxygen amid a surge in COVID- 19 cases, Odisha has dispatched a total of 153 tankers containing 2879.08 metric ton of medical oxygen to at least eight states till Friday, an official said.

The tankers were escorted by the Odisha Police to different states from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts.

The official said that Odisha has sent 1035.36 MT of oxygen to Andhra Pradesh, followed by Telangana (702.43 MT), Madhya Pradesh (318.35 MT), Haryana (297.66 MT), Uttar Pradesh (238.43 MT), Chhattisgarh (121.32 MT), Maharashtra (112.06 MT) and Tamilnadu (53.46 MT).

The Odisha government formed a special cell for coordinated action for loading and transportation of the life-saving gas to the states facing deficit.

Meanwhile, the SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant in a release said that 52.5 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) was despatched in four tankers in a rake of Oxygen Express on Friday for Haryana.

This is the first time that Oxygen Express of Indian Railways was used for despatch of LMO from Rourkela.

In the current month, the RSP has sent more than 2700 MT of LMO by road to states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat apart from fulfilling the requirements of Odisha for treatment of COVID patients.

Since April 2020, more than 9,500 MT of LMO has been supplied from Rourkela Steel Plant, the statement said. PTI

