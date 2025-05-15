Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], May 15 (ANI): In the aftermath of the conflict between India and Pakistan over the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the army's response through Operation Sindoor, the traders and businessmen, especially in the fruit selling business, have decided to boycott imports from Turkey, which openly extended support to the neighbouring country during recent tensions.

Vikas Mandal, a proprietor selling fruits here, resolved not to sell imported fruits from Turkey.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 15, 2025: Eicher Motors, Apollo Tyres, Sanofi India and Tata Power Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

"We will neither import fruits from Turkey nor sell them as they are helping our enemy Pakistan," Mandal told ANI.

An advocate working in Bhadrak said that Turkey was favouring the terrorists by extending support to Pakistan and supplying it with war equipment. He called for a boycott of fruit products coming in from Turkey.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Tral.

"Turkey is helping Pakistan and supplying it with war equipment. They are acting in favour of terrorists. Pakistan is treated as a terrorist country... We Indians are opposed to it, and we should boycott the fruits produced by Turkey and supplied to India... We should altogether boycott not only Pakistan, but also Turkey," he added.

Following Turkey's open support for Pakistan amid recent tensions between India and its neighbour, farmer organisations across Himachal Pradesh have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a complete ban on the import of apples from Turkey and enforce strict import duties and quality standards on apples coming from other countries.

This move also comes in response to the sharp increase in subsidised, cheap foreign apples flooding Indian markets, which local farmer bodies say is crippling the domestic apple economy, especially in Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi, the Himalayan Apple Growers Society, the Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch, and other farmer groups highlighted how the country's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' missions are being undermined by uncontrolled imports.

"Under your leadership, 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have instilled a new sense of self-reliance. However, the continued and increasing import of apples, particularly from Turkey, is pushing our mountain farmers into a deep economic crisis," the letter reads.

Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad fruit traders have decided to boycott Turkish apples and other imports in response to Turkey's support for Pakistan amid tensions with India.

Shadab Khan, a local fruit trader, has expressed strong opposition, stating that any country supporting Pakistan in acts against India will face a boycott. He added that fruit traders of Ghaziabad have ended all trade with Turkey and will never import anything from them in future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)