Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 9 (ANI): UN Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday and appreciated the state government's efforts towards disaster management, food security as well as the 5T Governance Model, informed a press release.

Shombi Sharp also discussed Odisha's partnership with UN agencies and mentioned the long partnership of the UN agencies with the Odisha Government.

He praised the efforts of the Odisha government in improving the Human development indicators and disaster management.

Odisha is one of the most disaster-prone states in the country and was devastated by the Super Cyclone in 1999. Disaster management has been one of the main priorities of Naveen Patnaik, ever since he came to power

"Today, Odisha is recognised as a leading state in managing disasters. The UN felicitated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2013 for handling Cyclone Phailin. In 2019, the New York Times carried a front-page article on Odisha's handling of Cyclone Fani and asked nations to learn from Odisha," the release stated.

The UN official also hailed the achievements of Odisha in food security and mentioned Odish's Millet Mission and how the state has served as an example.

Odisha was ranked No. 1 in the implementation of the National Food Security Act. Odisha's Millet Mission has received accolades from across the globe for its innovative and inclusive initiatives. CM Patnaik was invited to the World Food Program (WFP) headquarters in 2022 to share the experience of Odisha in Food Security, the release added.

5T model of governance was launched in 2019, and it uses the five principles - Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Time, and Transformation - to carry forward the growth process in the state.

CM Patnaik thanked Sharp for his visit to Odisha. He said that Odisha will continue to partner with the UN agencies across various sectors to bring the best of practices from across the world to the State. (ANI)

