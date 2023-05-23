Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) The ruling BJD in Odisha on Tuesday said it was prepared to face an early election in the state.

Speaking to PTI, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said the party enjoys huge support among the people and it is prepared to go to the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik anytime.

Also Read | Death Threat to Joe Biden: Indian-Origin Teen Charged With Threating To Kill US President, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I have heard about it and people are discussing it. This is a hypothetical question. If other stakeholders and the Election Commission of India are ready to hold an early election in Odisha, the BJD is prepared for it. We have a huge support among the people," he said, replying to a question on the issue.

Noting that Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP state president Manmohan Samal have already spoken about early elections, Mishra said BJD is always prepared for it.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Husband, In-Laws Push Woman, Her 4-Year-Old Child From First Floor; FIR Lodged.

Samal said he understands why the BJD would prefer to go for an early election, and that it may recommend it.

"The people of Odisha are already in an explosive mood against the BJD government. Whenever the elections are held, the BJP will come to power," he claimed, adding that his party was also prepared for early polls.

State Congress president Sarat Pattnayak said that if the ruling dispensation dissolves the assembly prematurely, and the elections are held early, then his party is ready for it.

"The Congress is ready whenever the election is held, be it at the stipulated time or six months early," he said.

The tenure of the Naveen Patnaik government is scheduled to end on June 24, 2024. However, speculations are rife that the chief minister may dissolve the assembly to go for polls along with five other states in December this year.

The states where elections are likely to be held in December are Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)