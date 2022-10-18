New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video of a girl student crying after being allegedly forced out of her school for not paying fees on time, and said it is the duty of district officials and people's representatives to not let such incidents happen.

Many Twitter users said the incident is outside a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclone Likely to Cause Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Check Real-Time Status.

"This daughter's tears reflect the collective pain of lakhs of students who face contempt for not being able to pay fees.

"Ensuring that financial hardship does not become a hurdle in children's studies is the moral responsibility of every district official and people's representative," Varun Gandhi said on Twitter.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: BMC Issues COVID-19 Advisory Ahead of Festival, Recommends Wearing of Face-Masks at Public Places.

Private institutes should not forget humanity as education is not business, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)