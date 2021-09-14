New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) An old locked house in central Delhi's Sita Ram Bazar area collapsed on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to a senior fire official, the house collapsed in Lal Darwaza.

The information about the incident was received at 8.20 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

The house was empty and no one got injured, they said.

