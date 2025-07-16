Kota, Jul 16 (PTI) Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla on Wednesday toured the rain-affected areas in Kota district and met with families of those who were either washed away or died otherwise in the past few days.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also took stock of development work and plantations meant to prevent rainwater from entering residential areas.

Birla first went to the Ranpur area, where heavy rain had caused widespread damage.

He visited the spot where a 27-year-old woman was swept away into an overflowing brook on Monday while crossing it on a scooter with one of her relatives. The relative survived.

Birla discussed a plan to divert water towards the Chambal river from Ranpur pond and Alaniya area to prevent waterlogging.

He also instructed officials to increase the capacity of drains.

The BJP leader also visited Borkhandi Government School, whose walls were peeling and instructed that it be repaired immediately.

In Nimoda Hariji village of Digod area, Birla met the family members of the six youths, who were swept away in the Chambal River on Monday.

He asked the district collector to form a committee to investigate the accident.

A four-member committee has since been formed to probe the incident.

