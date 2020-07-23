Dharamshala (HP), Jul 23 (PTI) A group of Tibetan protesters hung up a banner in Dharamshala on Thursday denouncing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on its 99th founding anniversary.

The Students for Free Tibet (STF) activists hung a 50 feet x 30 feet protest banner on Temple Road Building at Mcleodganj in the city protesting against China's ruling political party that was founded on July 23, 1921.

Also Read | Air India Says No Employee to be Laid Off, No Reduction in Basic Pay, DA or HRA: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 23, 2020.

The banner was inscribed with slogans including “Tibet ki azaadi, Bharat ki suraksha”, “Free Tibet Now” and “Down With China”.

Speaking to the media, Rigzin Choden, National Director, Student for Free Tibet, said, “It is really a sad day for the people of Tibet, Turkistan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southern Mongolia, as CCP have killed lakhs of innocents of these countries to capture the area by force.”

Also Read | Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka And Andhra Pradesh Report Highest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day.

She said China has become a big threat to India and other neighbouring countries. “It is the right time for India to recognise Tibet as an independent country to stop further Chinese activities,” the activist added.

The STF requests India and other friendly countries to not vote for China in the upcoming conference of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in October 2020, Rigzin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)