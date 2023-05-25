Singapore, May 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who is on an official visit to Singapore met with the country's transport minister S Iswaran and discussed improving economic and bilateral ties between the two countries.

The meeting took place on Wednesday.

Stalin also signed six memoranda of understanding (MoU) with businesses during the 'Investors' First Port of Call,' according to a press release issued by the chief minister's office.

Stalin also invited the Singapore minister Iswaran, who holds responsibilities spanning land, air, and sea transport, to attend the World Investors Conference to be held in Chennai in January 2024.

The Chief Minister had left Chennai on Tuesday on a two-nation tour of Singapore and Japan tour, aiming to attract investors towards the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Chennai next year.

Stalin discussed with the Singapore Minister the possibility of working together in the fields of green economy and digital economy, the possibility of manufacturing semiconductors and electronic spare parts. Easwaran also requested the Tamil Nadu government delegation led by the Chief Minister Stalin to send a team of the Tamil Nadu Government to the Fintech Conference to be held in Singapore in October according to Tamil Nadu officials.

On Wednesday in Singapore, Stalin visited the Singapore Temasek, Sembcorp. He met and spoke to the CEOs of CapitaLand companies. Highlighting the favourable conditions for starting a business in Tamil Nadu, he requested to make business investments in Tamil Nadu and invited them to participate in the World Investors Conference, read an official statement of the Tamil Nadu government.

"I am going to Singapore and Japan. Industry Minister and some government officials are coming with me. The main goal of this trip is to invite investors ahead of Global Investors Meet which is scheduled for January 2024 at Chennai," Stalin said in a statement ahead of his visits.

"Last year we went to Dubai and got investments of Rs 6100 crore with which created employment opportunities for 15,100 persons. We also signed MoU with six firms," the statement added.

During Stalin's Japan visit, various MoUs are also expected to be signed and the Tamil Nadu delegation will also visit Osaka to meet investors.

While he embarked on a two-nation visit the Tamil Nadu CM had said that investments worth Rs 2,95,339 crore have been attracted with investments with 226 firms in the last two years.

"Since DMK formed government in the state. In the last two years, MoU has been signed with 226 firms and investments of around Rs 2,95,339 crore have been attracted. If the implementation is fully completed 4,12,565 more employment opportunities would be created," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

