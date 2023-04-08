New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): A Crime Branch team arrested a convict, serving a life sentence, on Friday, police said.

Out on parole, the convict had been absconding since December 4, 2020, police informed further on Saturday.

"After getting parole considering the Covid situation, Deepak (the convict) skipped parole and killed his girlfriend in a hotel. A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest," said an officer of Delhi Police.

The accused had been serving a life term in Delhi jail since 2010 in connection with a kidnapping case, but was released on emergency parole during the pandemic on August 17, 2020, police said.

Further, according to the police, with the help of human intelligence and technical surveillance, some inputs were received on the presence of the fugitive convict in an area of outer Delhi.

"The team reached Subzi Mandi, Mangolpuri, where the informer pointed towards a person and identified him as fugitive Deepak. On seeing the police personnel, Deepak ran into the narrow lanes of Mangolpuri and was chased by head constables Gaurav and Sunil. He was eventually arrested," the officer said.

According to the police, Deepak was in a relationship with a woman, belonging to an upscale family, and, in order to fulfil her demands for a lavish lifestyle, the convict along with his four associates hatched a plan to abduct the son of an Ayurvedic doctor at Rohini in north Delhi.

After kidnapping the boy, they took him to Gharaunda at Karnal in Haryana and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from his father. As the ransom demand was not met by the doctor, the convict along with his accomplices murdered his son and dumped the body at Gharaunda, police said.

"Deepak was convicted and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and a fine along with his accomplices by a trial court," the officer added.

Police added that after being released on parole in 2020, he came to know that his girlfriend had betrayed him and married someone else. After learning that she had decided to move on from their relationship, she called her over to the room of a hotel in Sultanpuri and slit her throat with a knife before fleeing the spot.

The police registered the case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sultanpuri police station.

During interrogation, he revealed that he lived in five states -- Bihar, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh -- in disguise and continuously changed his hideouts to evade arrest. (ANI)

