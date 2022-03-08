New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): On International Women's Day, a group of women army officers expressed their views on gender equality and women empowerment, while sharing their experiences during their journey of achieving multiple accomplishments.

It doesn't matter whether it is a man or a woman who takes over leadership, said women army officers.

Maj Ankita Chaudhary said, "I always wanted to join Army, when I was a kid when Kargil war happened and my school was on Bikaner Jaipur highway and I used to see army convoy going every day. I also saw people of Rajasthan were considerate towards Army persons. They fed them, looked after them. I use to ask my father who all are these people. He said these are the people on whom you can always rely on. That made a good impression on me of Army and then I thought this is the person My father respects the most. I should be one of them."

You should not limit yourself that you have to compete with him or her or just one person tries to be the best version of yourself.

Lt Col Namrata Rathore, VSM Engrs, said, "Every day there is a challenge in the Army. You live a life every day because every single day gives you pride like when we wear this uniform. We are dedicated to our country. Yes, there are challenges every day but we have trained for that the aim to overcome all those challenges but that's what training is all about. It makes us physically fit, mentally fit. There is only one mantra: keep on doing. Never stop your wings. Don't stop until you achieve your aim."

"A message that I want to give on women's day is that ladies you are far, far more talented, have far more potential. You only require to realise your potential, understand your capabilities and work on it and spread your wings and fly," she said.

Capt Preeti Choudhary, AAD, said, "Since my childhood, I wanted to join Army. My father inspired me since my childhood. He was in defence. One experience was when an exercise was conducted in Ludhiana. We were there out for month and in that one month there was in three days 72 hours exercise."

"The experience which I got from my crew members in that three-day exercise was amazing that was the day I was so sure about. Army has given so many opportunities to women and accepted them with a sense of pride. I will encourage each and every girl out there to be part of this organisation. I think instead of women it will be better to give a message to men out there who suppress the women wherever you see in every field wherever women have got the opportunity to do something they want they have. Excel in it like anything even better than men. So I want to say to the men out there give the chance to women. We will shine like anything and you will be proud of them. Don't suppress them and the woman out there who are in such difficult situation I would say that the journey will be a little difficult for you, little challenging before you than other people but you have to aim for it and then go for it and never look back. People will be angry and sad about it but that's just okay," she said.

Some other achievers include Lt Col Poonam Sangwan, VSM, Maj Kanika Singh, AOC, Lt Col Mehrota Shikha Sushil Kumar, VSM, and Lt Col Anila Khatri, AAD. (ANI)

