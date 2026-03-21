Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to attend the baby shower ceremony of filmmaker Atlee and his wife, Priya. The actor's visit comes at a time of heightened media scrutiny, as he navigates a complex legal battle over his upcoming film Jana Nayagan and persistent rumors regarding his personal life. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Row: Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik Calls Circumstances Around Vijay’s Film ‘Unprecedented’ as Tamil Nadu Elections Approach.

Thalapathy Vijay Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Vijay was photographed by paparazzi and fans as he touched down at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Keeping a low profile in casual attire, the actor was seen being whisked away by security to an undisclosed location for the private event.

Thalapathy Vijay Clicked at Mumbai Airport

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His arrival in the city quickly trended on social media, with fans sharing clips of the actor's rare public appearance outside of Tamil Nadu. Sources close to the actor confirmed that he traveled specifically to celebrate with Atlee, with whom he has shared a highly successful professional relationship, having collaborated on blockbusters such as Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

Atlee and Priya Prepare for Second Child

The private ceremony celebrates the pregnancy of Priya Atlee, the wife of the Jawan director. This will be the couple's second child; they welcomed their first son, Meer, in January 2023.

The bond between Vijay and Atlee has often been described by industry insiders as a "brotherly" connection. Vijay was also a prominent guest at Priya’s first baby shower in late 2022, and his presence at this weekend's festivities underscores the long-standing loyalty he maintains with his close collaborators.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Personal Hurdles and the 'Jana Nayagan' Controversy

The celebratory trip serves as a brief hiatus for Vijay, who is currently embroiled in a significant row over his film Jana Nayagan. Marketed as his final cinematic venture before he transitions into full-time politics, the film’s release has been stalled due to a standoff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Madras High Court and the Supreme Court have recently been involved in the matter, with the CBFC raising concerns over the portrayal of Indian defense emblems and certain political themes. Producers are currently awaiting a final court order to determine if the film can meet its revised release schedule. ‘Jana Nayagan’ CBFC Row: Tamil Director Ameer Sultan Hints at Politics in Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Delay.

In addition to the professional setbacks, Vijay has recently faced public criticism and tabloid speculation. A political row erupted after comments were made by local politicians regarding his personal conduct, including rumors involving actress Trisha Krishnan and a reported separation from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Despite the noise, the actor has maintained a steadfast silence, focusing instead on his burgeoning political career and personal commitments.

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