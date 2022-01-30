New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the issue of employment, saying statistics show why students are compelled to undertaking 'satyagraha' but "one arrogant person is still sitting with his eyes closed".

His attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that there are 3.03 crore youth do not have work in the country.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

Tagging the media report, Gandhi tweeted, "These statistics show why students are compelled to undertake satyagraha".

"One arrogant person is still sitting with his eyes closed!" he said.

Also Read | Assam: Toddler Girl Drinks Milk From Elephant in Golaghat, Video Goes Viral.

Gandhi has been criticising the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the economy and in reining in unemployment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)