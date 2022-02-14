Shillong, Feb 13 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya on Sunday as 156 people were cured of the disease and 58 more tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The fresh cases raised the tally to 92,991, while 90,678 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said.

The death toll rose 1,562 as one more COVID patient succumbed to the infection, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.

The northeastern state had on Saturday logged 86 new cases and two fatalities.

Meghalaya now has 751 active cases, War said.

East Khasi Hills district reported 21 new cases, followed by West Garo Hills (14), North Garo Hills (6), he said

The state has so far conducted over 13.39 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Altogether, 23.13 lakh people have been inoculated in the state till Saturday, with 9,42,405 of them having received both doses of vaccines, War added.

