Shimla, Jun 29 (PTI) One more patient died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 167 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,01,980, an official said on Tuesday.

So far, the infection has killed 3,461 people in the state, said the official, adding that a 82-year-old woman died in Una district.

According to the Health Department, the state currently has 1,654 active cases.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 1,96,837 with 203 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

