Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 63 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 6,00,123, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the virus has claimed 16,347 lives in the state.

The death toll includes one death, which was not reported earlier.

The number of active cases rose to 571 from 545 on Wednesday.

Jalandhar and Pathankot reported nine cases each, followed by seven each in Amritsar and Mohali.

With 35 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,83,205, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported six cases of COVID-19, taking the UT's total count to 62,051, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll stood at 811.

The number of active cases in the city was 44 while the number of cured persons was 61,196.

