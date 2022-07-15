Karimganj (Assam), July 15 (ANI): The district police on Thursday seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore and arrested a drug peddler in the Karimganj district of Assam.

As many as 470 grams of heroin packed in 39 soap cases were found inside the fuel tank of a four-wheeler on Thursday.

Also Read | Hindus File Plea in Supreme Court to Perform Religious Rituals at ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The arrested person was identified as Aftar Hussain Siddique, who was driving the vehicle.

After receiving confidential information, a team of Karimganj district police on Thursday night launched an operation near the Baraigram railway station and intercepted the drugs-carrying four-wheeler vehicle.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: 22-Year-Old Murdered on Birthday, Five 'Friends' Held.

Padmanabh Baruah, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Karimganj district said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 3-4 crore.

"We have received an input that, a drugs consignment is coming from Mizoram towards Patharkandi and based on that input, we launched an operation at Baraigram area. We had intercepted a Bolero vehicle and recovered around 39 soap cases containing around 470 grams of heroin from inside the fuel tank of the vehicle. We have arrested a person. The market value is estimated at around Rs 3-4 crore," Padmanabh Baruah said.

Earlier, on July 11, Karimganj district police had recovered 9,900 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup valued at Rs 50 lakh from a dumper truck in the Badarpur area in the district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)