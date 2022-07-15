Goa, July 15: A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death amidst birthday celebrations in a slum near Margaon town. On Thursday, South Goa District Police arrested five persons for allegedly murdering their friend at Azadnagar Margao.

The arrested are residents of Goa and are identified as Vinod Jalgar (30), Suresh Galgar (29) Akshay Bhove (34), Mohammad Hussian Shaikh(31) and Asif Nagarchi (29). Murder Via Snake Bite New Trend, Says Supreme Court While Denying Bail to Accused.

According to local media, the reason behind the murder has been traced to personal enmity among groups. It was reported that the 22-year-old was physically assaulted with a metal pipe and bamboo. Later, he succumbed to injuries while being transported to the nearby hospital.

