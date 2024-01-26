Alluri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): One man was killed and three others were seriously injured after a vehicle carrying 12 passengers plunged into the Araku valley in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri district, officials said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Pila Annapurna. Eight others have sustained minor injuries, they said.

Also Read | India Has Highest Economic Growth Rate Due to PM Narendra Modi's Leadership, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The accident took place when a vehicle on its way from Araku Valley lost control while negotiating a bend near Katiki Falls.

The injured were shifted to Araku Valley Community Hospital, they added.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron Attends At-Home Reception Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan (Watch Video).

Police have registered a case and started a probe into the accident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)