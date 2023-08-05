Giridih, Aug 5 (PTI) One person was killed and 22 others were injured when a bus fell into a river from a bridge in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday night, police said.

The accident took place at Giridih Dumri Road around 8.40 pm when the bus fell into the Barakar river while on way to Giridih from Ranchi, Giridih Sub Divisional Police Officer, Anil Kumar told PTI.

"More details cannot be assessed right now as rescue and relief operations are being carried," the official said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the district administration and police are engaged in rescue operations.

Soren in a tweet in Hindi said "Sad news has been received that a bus from Ranchi to Giridih met with an accident in the Barakar river in Giridih, Jharkhand. Rescue work is being done by the district administration..."

Giridih Superintendent of Police, Deepak Sharma said he was on the spot overseeing rescue operations.

The exact number of passengers in the bus is still to be ascertained.

