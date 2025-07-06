Darbhanga/Muzaffarpur, Jul 5 (PTI) At least one person was killed and 24 others were injured due to electrocution during a Muharram procession in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place when the Muharram procession was passing through Kakorha village under the jurisdiction of the Sakatpur police station, and a portion of the 'tazia' came in contact with a high-tension electric wire, Darbhanga DM Kaushal Kumar told PTI.

"One person died and 24 others were injured in the incident," he said

Officials of the district administration and the police personnel, who were present there, took the injured to the nearest hospital, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

The matter is being investigated by the police, the DM said.

In another incident, two persons were injured in a clash between two groups of different communities during a procession in the Bariyarpur area in Muzaffarpur district, police said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muzaffarpur Sushil Kumar said the incident took place when a Muharram procession was passing through Gaurihar locality under the jurisdiction of Bariyarpur police station.

"Following a heated argument between two communities, a clash took place in which two persons were injured. Police immediately brought the situation under control. Some people have been detained, and further investigation is on," he added.

