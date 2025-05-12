Thane, May 12 (PTI) One person was killed after a truck hit a two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Kapurbawdi Bridge around 10 pm on Sunday, the official said.

The truck lost control and rammed into a scooter, throwing off the rider, who died on the spot, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He said personnel from the police, city traffic police, and an emergency ambulance were dispatched to the location, and the man's body was sent for post-mortem.

A police official said efforts were underway to trace the truck driver.

