Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A woman was killed and two people went missing after a car fell into a canal here on Tuesday, police said.

Earlier, Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar had said the victims were doctors from AIIMS, Delhi. Later, he said none of them was a doctor.

Another woman travelling in the car was rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Arti while those went missing are Praveen and Nitin Kumar.

The rescued woman has been identified as Priya, the circle officer said, adding that they were in their way to Delhi from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand when the car fell into the Ganga canal here.

On receiving information about the vehicle falling into the canal near Kamheda village within the Purkazi police station limits, police rushed to the spot and rescued Priya.

However, Arti lost her life in the incident while Praveen and Nitin Kumar went missing, police said. Priya was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)