Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): A terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit from Kashmir's Kulgam on Sunday.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Yamin Yousaf Bhat, a resident of Kulgam's Gadihama, said the Kashmir police.

Incriminating materials consisting of arms and ammunition including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds have been recovered, stated police. (ANI)

