Noida (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed the death toll to 75, while the district's infection tally surged to 21,479 with 171 new cases on Sunday, official data showed.

Active cases rose to 1,323, the third highest in the state, from 1,307, the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 155 more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 20,080, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

With the death toll reaching 76, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 93.48 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP rose to 23,806 on Sunday from 23,471 on Saturday. It was 22,967 on last Sunday, according to the data.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,95,415 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,559 on Sunday, the data showed.

