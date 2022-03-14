Palakkad (Kerala), Mar 14 (PTI) One more person was arrested in connection with the death of a BJP worker in a clash during a local temple festival near here, police said on Monday.

With the arrest of Midhun, a local DYFI worker, the total number of arrested persons in this case has gone up to seven, police said.

"The accused surrendered before the police on Monday. All the accused are either relatives or neighbours of the deceased," police said.

Arun Kumar (28), who sustained injuries in a clash during a temple festival in a village a few days ago, had succumbed to his wounds in a hospital in the district on Friday. BJP had alleged that Kumar was attacked by activists of the CPI(M) and its youth outfit DYFI.

However, police maintained that the incident was a clash between the locals during a temple festival and denied any political angle to it.

Earlier, six people were arrested in connection with the incident that occurred during the festival held at the temple in the Pazhambalakkode village on March 2. Kumar was an activist of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP leaders said.

The BJP district leadership had alleged that it was a planned murder.

