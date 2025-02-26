Agartala, Feb 26 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said 'one nation, one election' (ONOE) is the need of the hour for improving the country's administrative and economic efficiency.

Speaking at an event here, Saha said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made efforts to implement ONOE in 2019, but was unsuccessful. However, last year the PM was able to get the Bills tabled in the Lok Sabha. If passed, it will strengthen administrative efficiency."

Also Read | Thought of the Day For Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Inspirational Quote and Saying For Students To Share During Assembly on February 27, 2025.

Saha said holding elections for Lok Sabha, assemblies and civic bodies have become increasingly expensive.

"More than Rs 60,000 crore was spent on the 2019 general elections. This rose to around Rs 1.35 lakh crore in 2024. Political parties also huge amounts to win elections. If this money is saved through simultaneous elections, the country's GDP will grow," he said.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar To Quit Congress? Karnataka Deputy CM Dismisses Reports of His Getting Close to BJP, Says ‘Am Congressman by Birth’ (Watch Video).

Saha asserted that the BJP had promised to implement ONOE in its 1984 election manifesto.

"In the last two Lok Sabha elections—2019 and 2024—the BJP promised to implement ONOE to save money and ensure continuity in development. If polls are not held simultaneously, the election cycle disrupts development due to the model code of conduct. It's now the need of the hour to go for simultaneous elections," he added.

Saha further noted that simultaneous elections were held in India until 1967.

"The country used to have a simultaneous election system until 1967, but this was disrupted in 1968. If ONOE is implemented, democracy will be strengthened. There's a need to raise awareness, especially among the business community, about the advantages of simultaneous elections," he added.

"If countries like Japan, Germany, and USA can hold simultaneous elections, why can't we implement the same in our country?" he asked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)