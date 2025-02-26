Bengaluru, February 26: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday termed as rumours the reports suggesting that he is getting close to the BJP, saying that there are no such developments. However, when asked about the Maha Kumbh Mela, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, deviated from his party’s stand to praise the BJP government for handling such a huge event.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, Shivakumar stated: "I am making it very clear. I could see in media and social media, some of my friends are calling after seeing reports that Shivakumar is getting closer to the BJP. By birth, I am a Congressman, my stand is I am a Hindu, and I believe in every culture of society. Besides my personal belief, the Congress ideology is to take everyone together." ‘Even God Can’t Fix Bengaluru’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Under Fire Over His Reported Remarks on Traffic; BJP Says, ‘No Surprises Here!’.

DK Shivakumar Dismisses Reports of His Getting Close to BJP

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar says, "I am telling you, making it very clear, I could see in lot of media and lot of social media, some of my friends are calling that D.K. Shivakumar is on the way, closer to BJP, closer to this one and all. I am born as a… pic.twitter.com/P3iNx6wM6Y — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2025

“People are planting stories. Sadhguru of the Isha Foundation came to my residence and invited me to Shivratri. He is from Mysuru and I admire him for his knowledge. The social media is analysing that I am getting close to the BJP. I have not met Union Home Minister Amit Shah yet," he added. Shivakumar and Amit Shah are slated to attend the Mahashivratri festival at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore along with scores of national and state ministers.

“This is what Mahatma Gandhi, (Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru, and Indira Gandhi did. I have seen Sonia Gandhi conducting the Ugadi festival. I once went there to meet her 25 years back. In Kashmir and Karnataka, on the same day, the Ugadi festival is celebrated. She (Sonia Gandhi) is more of a Hindu, and has adopted Indian culture than all of us. We are led by such a family," Shivakumar stated. ‘All Decisions Will Be Taken in Interest of Students’: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Shutting 9 Universities.

Asked about Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge’s statement on the Maha Kumbh Mela, Shivakumar stated that Mallikarjuna, the first name of the party chief itself means Lord Shiva. "I am a Hindu. I am born as a Hindu and I will die as a Hindu. But, I love and respect all religions. When I was in jail, I learnt about Sikhism. I got taught inside the prison about Sikhism," he said.

On his visit to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Shivakumar said: "My experience was very good. I appreciate the organisation which has done it and it’s not a small job. Whatever may be, handling such a huge number of people is not easy. There might be a few glitches, there might have been problems in the trains. I don’t like to find faults, but it was satisfactory."

Shivakumar also maintained that the Congress "is a great party with a big history". "The philosophy and culture of the Congress is different. Individuals may differ and some are in a hurry, nothing will happen. All party stands united, hundreds will come and go," he said.

To a question on the issue of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Shivakumar said that "he is lovable and a great asset of the Congress". "He is demanding to utilise his services more and nothing more," he said.

