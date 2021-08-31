Port Blair, Aug 31 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 7,565, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

One more person was cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,431.

The Union Territory now has five active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 3,61,370 people have been inoculated with 1,05,192 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,44,383 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till date.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 4.88 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.55 per cent, the official added. PTI COR

