Aizawl, Mar 22 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,448, an official said.

A 27-year-old woman from Aizawl was diagnosed with the disease, and efforts are being made to trace her contacts.

The new patient has no travel history, the official said.

The northeastern state now has 14 active cases, and 4,423 people have recovered from the disease.

At least 11 people have died due to the infection, he said.

The health department has so far conducted over 2.46 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 338 on Sunday, and the positivity rate stands at 1.81 per cent.

Altogether 50,283 people, including 16,280 senior citizens, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines till Saturday.

A total of 1,629 people with comorbidities have received the vaccine shots, the official added.

