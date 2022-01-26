Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): One of the persons stuck inside the collapsed building in Behramnagar in Bandra East area of Mumbai has been rescued and shifted to Bhabha Hospital.

His condition is currently critical.

Also Read | Descendant of Former Odisha Royal Family Hacked to Death by Son over Property, Say Police.

"Alam Shah who was stuck inside the Behram Nagar Bandra East structural collapse for 4 hours has now been rescued and has been shifted to the ICU of Bhabha hospital and is critical. Met his family at the hospital now, prayers for his recovery!," said a tweet from Vandre East MLA Zeeshan Siddique. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)